IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar revisits 'Mankading Moment' but opts to warn Tristan Stubbs

Indian star Deepak Chahar refreshed the 'Mankading Moment' in the third and final T20I between India and South Africa after he wanted Tristan Stubbs. However, he opted not to dismiss the South African star as he warned him and asked to return to the crease.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 16th over when Chahar noticed Stubbs was encroaching the crease at the non-striker's end. But Deepak showed the true spirit of sportsmanship as he decided not to dismiss the South African star. Stubbs is the most expensive player in the newly formed South Africa T20 League.

The incident refreshed the memories of the Deepti Shamra incident in the final Women's ODI against England last week. Deepti dismissed Charlie Dean in the 43rd over of the match at the non-striker's end sparked controversy for days.

The controversy had seen Deepti and Dean involved in a heated conversation while India won the series 3-0.

It is worth noting that the ICC's new guidelines have come into effect from October 1 as 'Mankiding' is no longer under unfair sportsmanship. The laws have now changed and if the batter is dismissed at the mon-strikers end he will be run out.

With Deepak still opting to ask his opposite number to remain in the crease has reignited the sportsmanship behavior of the Indian star.

After being asked to bat first the South African side put a total of 227/3 in their 20 overs as Quinton de Kock and Temba put together a stand of 30 runs with the skipper scoring just three runs. While de Kock scored 68 off 43 deliveries to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

Their partner in crime Rilee Rossouw scored an unbeaten 100 as he steered the team to 200 while David Miller was the architect-in-chief yet again as he scored 19 off 5 balls.

