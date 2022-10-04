Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC Women's Rankings: Jemimah Rodrigues jumps to 8th spot, 3 Indians in top 10 T20I batters rankings

Highlights Jemimah Rodrigues has jumped by four spots to take her place in the Top 10

The Indian pair of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are other two players in the Top 10

Deepti Sharma is in top 10 for both bowlers and all-rounder's ranking

India's Jemimah Rodrigues has jumped into the Top 10 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20I rankings after she secured the eighth spot. The Indian star batter has been in good form and has been conssitent with the bat having scored two fifties in four innings.

Fellow India players Smriti Mandhana (third) and Shafali Verma (seventh) remain ranked ahead of Rodrigues, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is in 13th place following a two-spot rise on the latest rankings.

She was 12th in the rankings before the start of the week but her performances have helped her rise to the eighth spot. Rodrigues hit a classy 76 during India's Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka at the start of this month and the 22-year-old may rise even further if she can continue that upward trend.

Australia veteran Beth Mooney remains on top of the T20I batter rankings, with Rodrigues now one of three Indian players inside the top 10.

Elsewhere, just seven days after she became the top-ranked ODI all-rounder, Matthews has moved up eight places to equal third on the updated list for T20I bowlers on the back of her strong form during the ongoing series against New Zealand in the Caribbean.

Matthews collected career-best figures of 4/12 during the third T20I against the Kiwis at North Sound and was rewarded by closing in on No.1 ranked T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone of England as a result.

Team-mate Afy Fletcher has four wickets from the first three matches against New Zealand and re-enters the bowler rankings in the 21st position following her time off on maternity leave.

Matthews also jumps up three spots to second on the latest T20I all-rounder rankings, with Kiwi veteran Sophie Devine now the only player rated in front of the West Indies star.

The Indian women's team could expect another rise in the coming days as they are hot favourites to win the ongoing Asia Cup T20 in Bangladesh.

