T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah feels 'gutted' after being ruled World T20, shares emotional tweet I READ

T20 World Cup: The Indian cricket team dealt with a major setback on Monday with the confirmation of Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. BCCI released a statement and stated that the pacer won't be part of the marquee event, while his replacement will be announced soon. One day after the officially getting ruled out, the pacer has now reacted on social media.

Sharing a tweet, Bumrah wrote "I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia."

The 28-year-old Indian pacer last played in two T20Is against Australia before missing the South African T20I series. Bumrah was also not part of the Indian squad that played the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE in August, and September.

