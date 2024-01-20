'I will definitely visit the temple': Harbhajan Singh on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir

Follow us on Image Source : X Harbhajan Singh.

Former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party's MP Harbhajan Singh has called the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir a historic day. The former Indian spinner has stated that will definitely go and visit the temple regardless of what others do.

"My good wishes to the people of the country. The Pran Pratishtha is going to take place. As many people as possible should join the event and seek blessings. It is a historic day. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. It is a big thing that the temple of Lord Ram is being constructed at his birthplace. Everyone should go," Singh said to news agency ANI in Dubai.

The Indian star added that he will go to visit the temple whenever he gets a chance and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I will definitely visit the temple. I am a strict believer in religion and God. I visit every mandir, Masjid and gurudwara to seek blessings. I will visit the temple whenever I get a chance. There is no doubt about it. It is our fortune that the temple is being inaugurated during our lifetime. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the temple is being constructed," he added.

The Congress party accused the ruling BJP of using the ceremony for 'political moves'. Singh also opened up on it saying, "It is a different matter. But the right thing is that the temple is being inaugurated."

Amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the temple's 'Garbha Griha' on Thursday. Ahead of the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum.

Notably, several big wigs from the sports arena have been invited to attend the Pran Prathishta ceremony. Current and former Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj were among the players who were sent invitations for the ceremony on January 22.