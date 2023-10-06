How can India get to 100 medals in Asian Games 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian contingent's challenge in the Asian Games 2023 has reached its final frontier with 86 medals already in the bag

The medal tally crawled to 86 for India on Day 12 after a rather quiet day at the office in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Three Gold, a Silver and a Bronze - that's what the archers, the squash players and wrestler Antim Panghal got India on Thursday, October 5. #Issbaar100paar which means this time more than 100, the tagline of the Indian broadcaster Sony Sports might hold just true this time after the Indian contingent has already recorded its best tally at the Asiad.

After a five-medal small addition, it looked like India could end up in the nervous nineties but there is a century on the horizon and if a few things go India's way, the historic century could be scored in China. Here's how

Medals assured: 9

3 - Archery (compound)

An all-India final in men's individual event means a Gold and Silver will be added to the tally on Saturday. On the same day, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be participating in the women's individual final and hence is assured of at least a Silver.

1 - Bridge

The men's team final will continue on Friday and the Indian contingent will win at least a Silver medal.

1 - Men's Hockey team

A Paris Olympics berth is at stake for the men's hockey team apart from a Gold medal. At least a silver is coming in the men's team hockey event for India.

2 - Kabaddi

Both Indian kabaddi teams will be playing their respective semi-finals and even if both fail to advance to the gold medal match, they will win at least a bronze.

2 - Badminton

Similarly in badminton, HS Prannoy, who put on a brave face in the quarter-finals to qualify for the semis is assured of a medal even if he fails to reach the final. The men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy left the Singaporean pair to hang dry in the quarters and will now face the Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. They too are assured of at least a bronze.

After 95 medals, what happens? Is there a chance of 100?

Medal opportunities

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. will have a couple of opportunities to secure a historic medal in men's cricket for India as they face Bangladesh in the semi-finals. If they win, they will be assured of a Silver. If they lose, they will get to fight for a bronze. Similarly, the women's hockey team will get two bites at the cherry ahead of their semi-final against China.

Archers have already assured three more medals and there is an opportunity to get three more. Aditi Gopichand Swami will feature in the bronze medal match of the women's individual event while the men's and women's recurve teams will be hoping to replicate the success of the compound teams.

Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Aman Sehrawat will begin their respective campaigns and a maximum of eight medals are there to be played. So even if five medals are won out of these 12 medals, the 100 mark will be breached. Will it happen?

