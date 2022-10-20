Denmark Open: Sen advances to quarterfinals by defeating Prannoy; Srikanth crashes out in pre-quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lakshya Sen

Highlights Srikanth won the title back in the year 2017

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals

Earlier, Star shuttlers Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy advanced to the pre-quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen defeated his compatriot HS Prannoy and advanced to quarterfinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 on Thursday. Sen registered a 21-9, 21-18 win in the game that lasted 39 minutes.

Earlier, Star shuttlers Sen and Prannoy advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after straight-game wins in men's singles.

Kidambi Srikanth in Pre-quarterfinals

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth suffered a straight-game loss to crash out of the tournament. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated him in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the match that lasted for 35 minutes, Srikanth lost to the seventh-seeded opponent 13-21 15-21.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, won the title back in the year 2017. He had a head-to-head record of 1-1 against Yew before Thursday's match.

Image Source : APKidambi Srikanth

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board responds to Jay Shah's comments on shifting Asia Cup to neutral venue

Men's doubles category

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals after winning the round of 16 match.

The seventh-seeded duo in the tournament registered a victory over Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas 21-14 21-16. Their match lasted for 36 minutes.

In their previous match, the Indian duo beat the Korean duo of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 21-15 21-19 in a 44-minute first-round match.

Women's doubles category:

The women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the Denmark Open in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian pair lost to the sixth-seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul 21-23 13-21.

Mixed doubles category:

The mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also crashed out of the tournament in the pre-quarterfinals. They suffered a 16-21 10-21 defeat against second seeded Japanese duo of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.

Earlier, Veteran Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round of women's singles on Wednesday.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News