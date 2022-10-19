Pakistan Cricket Board responds to Jay Shah's comments on shifting Asia Cup to neutral venue

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jay Shah, Ramiz Raja

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on Wednesday responded to Asian Cricket Council President, Jay Shah's remarks on shifting next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue.

"The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," PCB said in a statement.

The statement further added that Jay Shah's statement was made unilaterally.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr. Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally."

The next edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the year 2023 and as of now, Pakistan are the probable host of the event. Earlier this year, there were murmurs about India willing to play the Asia Cup in their neighbouring country but things certainly took a massive turnaround. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, on Tuesday, made remarks on Team India's availability to play in the 2023 Asia Cup. Shah said that India will not travel to Pakistan for the next edition of the Asia Cup. Reports quoted the BCCI secretary saying that he is searching for a neutral venue for the Asia Cup to be played.

"This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 - a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of its Members and organize, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle, " the statement added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also written to the ACC to convene an emergency meeting of its Board members.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter.

