I am not a big fan, personally: Aaron Finch on Mankading

Buttler too said that he is not in favour of the dismissal

The ICC while modifying the playing conditions gave clarification on the rule

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch is "not a big fan" of Mankading, a controversial dismissal where bowlers run out batters at the non-strikers' end.

Mankading has been in the news of late after Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end for leaving her crease too early to hand a 3-0 ODI series sweep in England last month.

Finch expressed his views after Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler for leaving his crease early in the rain-washed third T20I in Canberra on Friday.

"I think if guys get a warning, then it's fair game after that," Finch was quoted as saying by Press Association.

"That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning, because you think that they're gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan, personally."

Buttler too said that he is not in favour of the dismissal.

"No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball," Buttler said.

Is Mankading fair in cricket?

While it has always been a legal mode of dismissal recently, the ICC, while modifying the playing conditions, gave clarification on the rule.

After the never-ending debate around the do's and don't of the "Spirit of the Game", the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared to move "Mankading" from the "unfair play" section to the "run out" section with effect from 1st October 2022.

The MCC Law states - "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

"In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered," it adds.

