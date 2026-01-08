Toxic release date and trailer update: Yash’s film cast, story and all details Yash is set to return to cinemas with Toxic in Eid 2026. Here’s a complete look at the release date, trailer update, cast, story and why the film matters.

Kannada superstar is all set to return to theatres after three years with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. A promo of the film was released by the makers on the occasion of Yash's birthday on January 8, and as expected, it has indeed become the trend hotspot.

Now, eager Yash fans have been waiting for every update possible on Toxic. We bring to you every available information on the film, including the release date, trailer update, star cast and what we know about the film so far.

Toxic: When is it releasing?

Toxic is releasing as promised, on Eid 2026. It will clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2 at the box office on March 19.

Toxic: What do we know about the trailer?

The promo of Toxic that was released on Yash's birthday isn't a teaser or a trailer. It is a character-introducing video that picks up right from where it starts. Yash's character is called Raya in the film. It is bold, fiesty and reeks of a massy action drama. Watch it here:

The teaser and trailer of Toxic are expected to be released in the days leading up to its release in March.

Toxic: What is confirmed so far?

Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. It is helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Yash's film also boasts an ensemble star cast, with the who's who from both Bollywood and South cinema. The key cast of the film comprises Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

As per the film’s synopsis, the story unfolds in a bygone era in coastal Goa. At first glance, it is all sun-soaked beaches and a lively culture. But beneath that calm exterior sits a powerful drug cartel, quietly running the place from the shadows. The film is being shot in Kannada and English, and will later be dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil for a wider release.

