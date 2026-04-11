Many empty oil tankers heading towards US: Trump flexes oil, gas reserves amid peace talks

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday projected strong confidence in America’s oil and gas reserves, claiming that the United States holds more oil than the next two largest oil-producing economies combined. In a post on Truth Social, he framed the US as an unmatched global energy power, describing its resources as both abundant and superior in quality.

Trump also pointed to what he described as a surge of activity in global energy logistics, saying large numbers of empty oil tankers are currently heading toward the United States. According to him, these vessels, some among the largest in the world, are arriving to load what he called the “best and sweetest” oil and gas.

He further added that the US is effectively ready for rapid export turnover, reinforcing his message of energy readiness and dominance.

"Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround! President DJT," US President Trump posted on Truth Social.

Diplomatic talks in Islamabad

His remarks come at a time when high-level diplomatic efforts are underway in Islamabad, where delegations from the United States and Iran have arrived for critical discussions aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Iranian delegation, led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and senior diplomat Abbas Araghchi, reached the Pakistani capital early Saturday with a large delegation. The American side includes Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while the overall delegation is being led by JD Vance. Reports indicate that despite both sides being in the same city for hours, no direct engagement has yet taken place between US and Iranian representatives.

Even before formal negotiations could fully begin, diplomatic momentum appears strained by deep mistrust between Washington and Tehran. The White House has maintained a firm position, indicating that its core demands remain unchanged, while Iranian officials have also expressed skepticism about US intentions, further complicating the path forward.

In the absence of direct bilateral talks, discussions are reportedly exploring the possibility of a mediated trilateral format involving host nation Pakistan. However, this depends on several preconditions being met, including broader regional ceasefire assurances and progress on unresolved political demands.

According to reports, Iran has linked its participation in expanded talks to multiple conditions, including a halt to strikes in Lebanon, the unfreezing of Iranian assets held abroad, and broader ceasefire guarantees across the region.

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