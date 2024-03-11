Danish Kaneria gives initial reaction to CAA implementation in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Danish Kaneria.

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has given his initial reactions to the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India. The central government on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Kaneria has reacted over it. "Pakistani Hindus will now be able to breathe in open air. #CAA," Kaneria wrote on X. He shared another post on X a little later. "Thank you Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji for notifying Citizenship Amendment Act," he wrote in another post.

The central government notified the rules days ahead of the expected Lok Sabha Polls announcement. "These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

"The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided," the spokesperson added.

The Indian Home Minister Jay Shah also shared a post on X. "The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation. With this notification PM Narendra Modi has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries," Shah wrote on X.

The Congress party also gave its initial reaction. "The Prime Minister claims that his Government works in a business-like and time-bound manner. The time taken to notify the rules for the CAA is yet another demonstration of the Prime Minister’s blatant lies," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.