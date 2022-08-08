Commonwealth Games: Chirag-Satwik duo wins men's doubles gold medal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chirag-Satwik duo in action

India's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country's third gold medal in badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

The pair registered a straight-game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy by 21-15, 21-13.

India ended their badminton campaign at this year's multi-nation event with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Earlier, Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen also won gold medals for India on the last day of the games.

Sindhu defeated Canada's Michelle Li through a convincing straight-game win by 21-15, 21-13.

On the other hand, Sen thrashed his Malaysian opponent Tze Yong NG by 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 to win his maiden gold medal at the multi-nation event.

The silver came in the team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

India's final medal tally at the CWG is 61 and it includes 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 23 bronze medals.

Latest Sports News