Brij Bhushan and his dummy Sanjay Singh are trying to stop me from playing in the Olympics: Vinesh Phogat

Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat has accused the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) chief Sanjay Singh and the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of trying every way possible to prevent her from participating in the Paris Olympics.

Phogat alleges that Brij Bhushan and his aide Sanjay are trying to create logistical hurdles to ensure that she doesn't feature in the upcoming Olympic Qualifier, slated to be organised in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Vinesh has made some grave allegations against Sanjay Singh and Brij Bhushan, including an attempt to frame her for doping. The 29-year-old wrestler has also accused the two of making all the attempts possible to torture her mentally.

"For the past one month, I have been requesting the Government of India (SAI, TOPS) for the accreditation of my coach and physio. Without accreditation, it is not possible for my coach and physio to accompany me to the competition arena," Vignesh's post on the social media platform X read.

"But despite repeated requests, I am not getting any concrete answer from anywhere. No one is ready to help. Will the future of players always be played with like this?

"No stone is being left unturned to mentally harass us. How far is it justified to torture us like this before such an important competition?" the Commonwealth Gold medallist asked.

"Brij Bhushan and his dummy Sanjay Singh are trying in every way to stop me from playing in the Olympics. All the coaches who have been appointed with the team are the favourites of Brij Bhushan and his team, so it cannot be denied that they may mix something in my water and make me drink it during my match?" her post read further.

"If I say that there could be a conspiracy to trap me in doping, then it will not be wrong."