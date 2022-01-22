Sindhu enters final of Syed Modi International after Russia's Kosetskaya retires midway

Follow us on Image Source : BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF INDIA File photo of PV Sindhu.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu reached the women's singles final of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after her fifth-seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt midway into their semifinal here on Saturday.

Sindhu, the top seed, easily pocketed the first game 21-11 before Kosetskaya conceded the second women's singles semifinal match.

Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod in the summit clash on Sunday. Malvika defeated another Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya, 19-21, 21-19, 21-7 in a tough three-game contest.

It was expected to be an easy outing for Sindhu going by form, world ranking as well as head-to-head record. Ranked seventh in the BWF rankings, Sindhu had defeated world number 28 Kosetskaya twice before Saturday's tie, and the Indian ace once again came out on top to extend her dominant record against the Russian.

(Reported by PTI)