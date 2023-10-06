Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's kabaddi team mauls Nepal 61-17 to qualify for finals

Vietnam and China are taking on each other in the other women's recurve team semifinal. The winner will face South Korea, while the losing team will face India in the Bronze medal game.
India go down to South Korea. They have lost in the women's recurve semifinal by 6-2 in four sets.
Women's recurve team semis:
South Korea claim the second set too!!! India are down 4-0.
Women's recurve team semis:
India are 0-2 behind South Korea after the completion of the first set.
India are up against South Korea in the women's team recurve semifinal.
The winner between Iran and Chinese Taipei in the second semifinal will face the Indian women's team in the battle for gold.
Women's semifinal:
India have stormed into the finals after beating Nepal 61-17—a clinical effort from the Women in Blue.
Women's semifinal:
India have scaled the 50-point mark and are running away with the game. India 56-17 Nepal
Round of 16:
Rohini Kalam loses to Asma Alhosani 50-0.
Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur guided India to the semis of the recurve women's team event after beating Japan 54-51.
Men's semifinal:
The Indian team won the toss and elected to bowl first on a deck that looked spin-friendly. The decision has turned out to be correct as Bangladesh have been reduced to 45/5 in 10.3 overs.
Semifinal:
The Indian women's team is facing Nepal and is on course to register a berth in the final. India lead Nepal by 41-14.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day 13 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Today is a massive day for the Indian men's hockey team and all the hockey fans as the Men in Blue will face Japan in the final to clinch the gold medal and add yet another gold to India's tally of medals. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from Hangzhou.
