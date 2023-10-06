Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian women's kabaddi team in action

Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's kabaddi team mauls Nepal 61-17 to qualify for finals

The Indian men's hockey team will be gearing up to claim gold on day 13 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. India are undefeated in the tournament and barring their semifinal clash against the Republic of South Korea where they were tested a bit, not a single team has managed to hold a candle to them. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will square off against Japan in the summit clash. On the other hand, HS Prannoy will be up against Li Shifeng of China in the men's singles semis.

