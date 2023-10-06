Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's kabaddi team mauls Nepal 61-17 to qualify for finals
Live now

Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's kabaddi team mauls Nepal 61-17 to qualify for finals

India will kickstart day 13 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China with 86 medals in their kitty, including 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze. The Indian fans will be glued to the TV sets as the men's hockey team will take on Japan in the final.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 8:37 IST
Indian women's kabaddi team in action
Image Source : PTI Indian women's kabaddi team in action

Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's kabaddi team mauls Nepal 61-17 to qualify for finals

The Indian men's hockey team will be gearing up to claim gold on day 13 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. India are undefeated in the tournament and barring their semifinal clash against the Republic of South Korea where they were tested a bit, not a single team has managed to hold a candle to them. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will square off against Japan in the summit clash. On the other hand, HS Prannoy will be up against Li Shifeng of China in the men's singles semis.

Latest Sports News

Live updates :Asian Games Live Updates: Indian men's hockey team to square off against Japan in summit clash

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 06, 2023 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Archery | Vietnam vs China

    Vietnam and China are taking on each other in the other women's recurve team semifinal. The winner will face South Korea, while the losing team will face India in the Bronze medal game.

  • Oct 06, 2023 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Archery | India lose to South Korea

    India go down to South Korea. They have lost in the women's recurve semifinal by 6-2 in four sets.

  • Oct 06, 2023 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    Women's recurve team semis:

    South Korea claim the second set too!!! India are down 4-0.

  • Oct 06, 2023 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    Women's recurve team semis:

    India are 0-2 behind South Korea after the completion of the first set.

  • Oct 06, 2023 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    India are up against South Korea in the women's team recurve semifinal. 

     

  • Oct 06, 2023 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kabaddi

    The winner between Iran and Chinese Taipei in the second semifinal will face the Indian women's team in the battle for gold.

  • Oct 06, 2023 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kabaddi

    Women's semifinal:

    India have stormed into the finals after beating Nepal 61-17—a clinical effort from the Women in Blue.

     

  • Oct 06, 2023 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kabaddi

    Women's semifinal:

    India have scaled the 50-point mark and are running away with the game. India 56-17 Nepal

  • Oct 06, 2023 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Jiu-jitsu

    Round of 16:

    Rohini Kalam loses to Asma Alhosani 50-0.

  • Oct 06, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur guided India to the semis of the recurve women's team event after beating Japan 54-51.

  • Oct 06, 2023 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Cricket

    Men's semifinal:

    The Indian team won the toss and elected to bowl first on a deck that looked spin-friendly. The decision has turned out to be correct as Bangladesh have been reduced to 45/5 in 10.3 overs.

  • Oct 06, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kabaddi

    Semifinal:

    The Indian women's team is facing Nepal and is on course to register a berth in the final. India lead Nepal by 41-14.

  • Oct 06, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day 13 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Today is a massive day for the Indian men's hockey team and all the hockey fans as the Men in Blue will face Japan in the final to clinch the gold medal and add yet another gold to India's tally of medals. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from Hangzhou.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News