Asian Games 2023 September 23 Highlights: India's both table tennis teams qualify for knockouts

Image Source : TWITTER/SONY SPORTS Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium Table in Hangzhou

After a winning start on Friday, India's men's and women's table tennis teams continued their brilliant run with a dominant performance in the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, September 23. The men's team recorded an easy 3-0 win over Tajikistan while the women's team thrashed neighbours Nepal by 3-0 to qualify for the knockout stages.

India Table Tennis events on September 23:

India Men 3-0 Tajikistan Men

India Women 3-0 Nepal Women

India Sailing events on September 23:

Men’s Skiff 49er - KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish sixth

Mixed Dinghy - 470 - Preethi Kongara and Shekhar Sudhanshu finish fourth

Boy's Dinghy ILCA4 - Adhvait Menon finished tenth

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil - Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu finished third

Women’s Skiff 49er - Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma finish fifth

Women’s Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur finished third

Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 - Nethra Kumanan finishes fourth

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 - Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Sarvanan finish third

Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali (Failed to finish)

Men’s Kite IKA Formula - Chitresh Tatha finishes sixth

Men’s Single Dinghy ILCA7 - Vishnu Sarvananwon finishes fifth

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - Ishwariya Ganesh (Failed to finish)

More to follow...

