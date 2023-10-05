Asian Games 2023: India women's team clinches Gold in compound archery to start day on high note

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur

Asian Games 2023: The Indian women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched India's 19th Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 as the Indian girls defeated Chinese Taipei in the women's compound archery final on Thursday, October 5. The Indian team took the Gold medal in a closely fought final at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field as it won by 230-229. This is India's first medal on October 5 and 82nd overall at the Hangzhou Games.

Jyothi has now clinched two Gold medals at the ongoing Games as she had earlier won the yellow metal in the mixed team event along with Ojas Deotale.

More to follow...

