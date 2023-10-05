Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
  5. Asian Games 2023: India women's team clinches Gold in compound archery to start day on high note

Asian Games 2023: The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur defeated Chinese Taipei's team to clinch another Gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2023.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023 9:55 IST
Asian Games 2023
Image Source : PTI Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur

Asian Games 2023: The Indian women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched India's 19th Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 as the Indian girls defeated Chinese Taipei in the women's compound archery final on Thursday, October 5. The Indian team took the Gold medal in a closely fought final at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field as it won by 230-229. This is India's first medal on October 5 and 82nd overall at the Hangzhou Games.

Jyothi has now clinched two Gold medals at the ongoing Games as she had earlier won the yellow metal in the mixed team event along with Ojas Deotale.

More to follow...

