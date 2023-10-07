Asian Games 2023: India defeat 2018 champions Iran to regain Golden crown in dramatic Kabaddi final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Kabaddi team

Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's Kabaddi team clinched the Gold medal in a dramatic final against Iran. The Gold medal clash had a major controversy in the dying moments as India's Pawan was at the centerstage of along with some Iran defenders. The Indians won the match by 33-29 to regain the Asian Games title.

The Indians led at the halfway point in the Gold medal clash. After inflicting an all-out on the 2018 champions, India led 17-13. They were 7-9 behind earlier but made a stunning comeback into the match. Indias started well in the second half too, taking a five-point lead at 21-16 with 15 minutes to go. There was a massive moment in the game when Pawan went for a do-or-a-die raid but stepped out of the lobby. Iran and India were awarded a point each but the latter went on to review it and were given three points, while Iran were given one. The Iranians protested and there was a long delay before the final minute loaded.

The decision was changed three times and the Indians protested. The match was stopped for more than 30 minutes before being suspended temporarily. When the match resumed, India got the better of Iran to take the yellow metal.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News