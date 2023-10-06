Asian Games 2023: India assures magical 100-medal mark for first time in history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena

Asian Games 2023: October 6, 2023, the day that will go down as one of the most memorable days in Indian sports history. The Indian contingent assured the nation of the magic three-figure mark in the medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games. A 655-member contingent will etch down in the history books in Golden letters it assured India of the 100-medal tally for the first time in history. India has confirmed 91 medals so far but there are 9 already that have been assured, so that took the tally to the magic three-figure mark.

The journey which started with the Silver medal in the Women's 10m air rifle, achieved a major milestone with the 100th one when wrestler Sonam took a Bronze medal on October 6. Sonam clinched the Bronze medal when she defeated China's Long Jiain in the 62kg freestyle event Bronze medal match. Sonam defeated her Chinese opponent 7-5 to take the third prize home.

India's magical journey at the Games

A journey which started with the motive of "Iss baar 100 paar" had various champions in Hangzhou. Numerous athletes bagged medals for India. The first one came on September 24 when a women's 10m air rifle team bagged a Silver medal for the nation. Another woman - Sonam brought the 100th one for the nation, two days before the Games close on October 8. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul Chaudhary, and Annu Rani, among others, clinched Gold medals for India. while several others bagged Silver and Bronze medals. India has won a total of 21 Gold, 33 Silver and 37 Bronze medals to make it 91 medals overall.

Apart from the victorious 91 medals, India has assured 9 more medals to its name. The archery event has three medals guaranteed, while Kabaddi has two. Badminton, Cricket, Hockey and Bridge have assured a medal each. India stands on fourth in the overall medal tally as China, Japan and the Republic of Korea stand above India.

