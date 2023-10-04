Asian Games 2023 Day 11: Neeraj Chopra defends his Gold, takes India's overall medal tally to 81

Follow us on Image Source : AP India's Kishore Kumar Jena (L) and Neeraj Chopra (c) with medals in men's javelin throw on October 4, 2023

India enjoyed another successful and record-laden day in the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday, October 4. Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra defended his Gold in the biggest highlight of Day 11 but faced a tough challenge from Kishore Jena with the latter taking the silver. India ended the day with a Gold in the men's 4x400m relay event and that took their overall medals tally to 81.

Going into day 11, the focus was on star boxer Lovlina Borgohain and defending javelin champion Neeraj Chopra. Borgohain, the current world champion, had to settle for a silver as she suffered a heartbreaking defeat against China's Li Qian in the final by a unanimous decision. Lovlina's medal came as the first-ever Silver for an Indian woman in boxing in the Asian Games history.

Indian archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam gave India their first Gold of the day after beating South Korean duo Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo by 159-158. India also won Bronze in the 35km walk mixed team (Ram Baboo and Manju Rani) event and squash mixed doubles (Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh).

India claimed their fourth medal in boxing in Asiad 2022 with Parveen Hooda clinching Bronze in the 57kg category. Sunil Kumar bagged Bronze in the Greco-Roman 87kg to give India their first medal in this category after 13 years. Sunil Kumar defeated Atabek Azisbekov by 1-2 to open India's account in the wrestling as well.

In athletics, Harmilan Bains (women's 800m) and Avinash Sable (men's 5000m) claimed silver medals to carry on India's momentum on day 11. The women's team also bagged Silver in the 4x400m relay and the men's team created history by giving India their record-breaking 18th Gold in Asian Games 2023.

1 Bronze 35KM Race Walk mixed-team event (Ram Baboo and Manju Rani) 2 Gold Compound mixed-team event (Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam) 3 Bronze Squash Mixed Doubles (Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh) 4 Bronze Boxing 57 kg category (Parveen Hooda) 5 Silver Boxing 75kg category (Lovlina Borgohain) 6 Bronze Greco-Roman 87kg (Sunil Kumar) 7 Silver Women's 800m (Harmilan Bains) 8 Silver Men's 5000m (Avinash Sable) 9 Silver Women's 4x400m relay 10 Gold Men's javelin throw (Neeraj Kumar) 11 Silver Men's javelin throw (Kishore Jena) 12 Gold Men's 4x400m relay

