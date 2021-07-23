Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Archery: Deepika Kumari to face Bhutan's Karma in Tokyo Olympics round-of-64

India's Deepika Kumari will face Bhutan's Karma in the round-of-64 at the Tokyo Olympics' individual women's archery event on July 28. Kumari finished ninth to set up the opening round clash against the Bhutanese.

The world No.1 finished with 663 points, while 20-year-old Korean prodigy An San (680) topped the qualification round with an Olympic record score of 680.

Deepika might have a quarterfinal showdown against South Korea's An San, who created a new Olympic record in the women's ranking round with a total score of 680 on Friday.

The previous Olympic record score in the individual ranking round was 673 held by Ukraine's Lina Gerasymenko way back at Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

The world record (692) is held by Kang Chae Wong, the world No.3 who finished third with 675 points for a Korean top-three in the qualification round.

"I feel my performance was good as well as bad. It was in between I would say," Deepika said after the event.

On her slip-up in the final six sets, she said: "I don't know why it was like that; I was trying to control my shots so that I could play better."

Deepika's biggest challenge is likely to be in the last-eight where she might run into San who is making her Olympic debut. Two years after she lost at the same venue to San at the 'Tokyo 2020 Test Event' here, Deepika would look to avenge her final defeat.

"I'm talking to myself, I'm controlling my emotions and trying to make myself better and better.

"I want to show my best performance here and I will show that in my next rounds," Deepika vowed to come back strong.