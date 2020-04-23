World Games unveil new logo, title for 2022 edition

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The World Games were earlier postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Games to be held in Birmingham, Alabama -- which have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak -- have unveiled a new logo and a new title.

With the announcement of The Games shift to July 7-17, 2022, organisers have decided that the international multi-sport event will officially become ‘The World Games 2022'.

"After careful consideration, we are excited to move forward as The World Games 2022," said Nick Sellers, CEO of the Birmingham Organising Committee.

"Ultimately, we wanted to ensure consistency and brand recognition for our event. But more than that, our hope is that The World Games 2022 will stand for something more than a date on the calendar; that it will become a time of reconnection for our community and the world."

NEW NAME, SAME GAMES 🌎 The World Games Birmingham becomes TWG2022!



Don’t miss the fresh face of our new website → https://t.co/zCugbAKWIO pic.twitter.com/gPvhQWGwIB — The World Games 2022 Birmingham (@TWG2022) April 22, 2020

While the International Olympic Committee postponed the Summer Olympics until 2021, it agreed to retain the name "Tokyo 2020". However, the Birmingham Organising Committee (BOC) and International World Games Association (IWGA) decided to adapt a new moniker.

"The excellent relationship between the BOC, the City of Birmingham and the IWGA ensured the quick move of the 11th edition of The World Games to 2022," said IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow.

"We look forward to organising The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, USA from July 7th to 17th in 2022," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage