Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score: Telugu Titans and U Mumba lock horns in PKL opener

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score: Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the opening game of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will also be in action on Saturday when they take on three-time champions Patna Pirates. The organisers unveiled the trophy on Friday in the presence of all 12 captains. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali said he was banking on youngsters in the side for a good show, while Rohit Kumar, the captain of Bengaluru Bulls, has said that he expects the league to be extremely competitive this time. You can check the live scores and updates of the Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, and Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates here. (When and Where to Watch: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba)

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score: Match begins at 7:30

17.51 IST: The stage is set for the opener of Pro Kabaddi League 2019!

Brief Preview: The second costliest league in country after the Indian Premier League -- the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) -- is all set to kick-off its seventh season on Saturday. On the eve of the opening match, all the twelve captains of the PKL came together to express their plans and strategies for the seventh season. In an event where defending champions Bengaluru Bulls' captain Rohit Kumar put the trophy back in contest for the new season, the 12 captains seemed confident of their strategies and plans, but at the same time expressed that they can't take any of the teams lightly.