Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi League 2019: When, Where and How to watch PKL 2019 Telegu Titans vs U Mumba Online and TV Channel

Image Source : TWITTER Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi League 2019: When, Where and How to watch PKL 2019 Telegu Titans vs U Mumba Online & TV

Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Telugu Titans and U Mumba will clash in the opening game of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Saturday. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will also be in action on Saturday when they take on three-time champions Patna Pirates. The organisers unveiled the trophy on Friday in the presence of all 12 captains. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali said he was banking on youngsters in the side for a good show. Here you can get all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch the Pro Kabaddi League opening match between Telegu Titans and U Mumba.

When is the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match will be played on July 20 (Saturday).

Where will the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match be played?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match match will be played in Hyderabad.

What time will the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match begin?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match streaming online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Telegu Titans vs U Mumba match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.