Bout cut from UFC 249 after fighter tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES jacare Souza

The UFC had to cut a bout from its Jacksonville fight card after a fighter and two of his cornermen tested positive for coronavirus, the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion stable announced.

Middleweight Jacare Souza was slated to fight USA's Uriah Hall at UFC 249. "UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," said the UFC.

"All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off-premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.

"There have been no other positive COVID-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249," the UFC statement added.

"Saturday's UFC 249 card ... will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts."

UFC 49 was originally set to be held on April 18 at the Barclays Centre in New York featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his UFC Lightweight Championship belt against Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov first had to pull out due to Russia's travel restrictions due to the pandemic. While he was replaced by Justin Gaethje but the event itself eventually had to be cancelled and moved to May 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

