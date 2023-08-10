If Pakistan can come and play in India, then why can't we?: Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against Pakistan

The secretary general of Hockey India (HI), Bhola Nath Singh raised an eye-catching question on Wednesday when he asked that if the Pakistan hockey team can come to India to participate in events like the Asian Champions Trophy then why can't the Men in Blue do the same.

The question raised by Bhola Nath Singh will become highly significant if the Indian team fails to clinch a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou and will have to participate in an all-important qualifying tournament in Pakistan to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hockey's apex governing body - the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has already confirmed that Spain, China and Pakistan will play host to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in the year 2024. Pakistan is set to host an FIH competition after almost 19 years, having last hosted a tournament back in 2004.

"Indian government's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said very clearly that the Indian team will not be stopped for going anywhere to play an important tournament. That is his statement and this is an Olympic qualifying tournament. It is a major tournament. I don't think the Indian government will say no to sending a team for such an important tournament. If needed I will speak to the government after all it is a question of the Olympics. I don't think there will be any hindrance to this. The rest is up to the Pakistan government and how they organize a tournament. How is the security there? Pakistan team is coming here to play then why can't we? Sports Minister is very clear on this that there will be no hindrance to tournaments like this. Cricket is cricket and hockey is hockey," Bhola Nath Singh said in a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team routed Pakistan 4-0 in their Asian Champions Trophy clash on Wednesday, August 9. The final group stage encounter witnessed the two Asian giants lock horns with each other at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. India finished on top of the group after accumulating 13 points, with wins over Malaysia, China, South Korea and Pakistan.

