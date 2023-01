Hello and a warm welcome to the Live Coverage of the crossover match between India and New Zealand. The 1975 winners India are bidding for a spot in the quarterfinals after they finished second in Pool D in the ongoing edition. The No.6 ranked India take on No.12 New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday as the quarterfinal spot is on line. The winner will face Belgium in the last-eight clash. So, take some snacks and have a seat, as I Varun Malik take you across an action-packed 60-minute game that is crucial for almost 140 Crore Indians.