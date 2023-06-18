Canadian GP: Max Verstappen takes big step towards Ayrton Senna's win column; to start on pole in the race

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nico Hulkenberg, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

Canadian GP: Red Bull Driver and double-time defending champion Max Verstappen took a big step towards equalling F1 great Ayrton Senna's win column as he took the pole in the Saturday qualifying. Verstappen, who is having a dominant season so far, has 40 F1 race wins and another one will take him level with Senna. He has a good chance for that as he took the pole on Saturday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in a rain-affected qualifying.

Rain hampered the Saturday qualifying and poured down heavily in the deciding final session of the day. However, Verstappen set the pace with others to follow as he took the pole while Haas driver Nico Hulkenburg initially finished second. However, he was later handed a three-place penalty for violating rules during a red flag.

“I like driving in the wet. I come from Holland and we are used to driving in the wet,” said Verstappen after the qualifying. “I feel in general it helps if you're confident in the wet. It's sort of a feeling, knowing how to drive it, what lines to take and it is difficult to fully explain,” Verstappen added.

“It's something you've been learning since you were little kids. I remember back in the karting days, my dad was standing on the track telling me where to drive in the wet because I think back in the day he was also quite good in the wet. So I think it's just learning and understanding yourself what is going on and what you have to do and how to drive fast in the wet,” he added further.

After Hulkenburg's penalty, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was promoted to second with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell taking third and fourth, respectively. Esteban Ocon will start 6th, followed by the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Williams Driver Alex Albon and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the top 10.

