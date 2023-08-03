WATCH: Morocco players break into mad celebrations after first-ever FIFA Women's WC knockouts qualification

Follow us on Image Source : AP Morocco became the first Arab or North African team to reach the Round of 16 in a FIFA Women's World Cup ever

Morocco stunned Colombia in their final Group H match in Perth 1-0 as they continued their dream run in the FIFA Women's World Cup and created history by qualifying for the knockouts for the first time at this level. After suffering a 0-6 defeat in their campaign opener, Morocco have been nothing short of sensational having beaten South Korea and now Colombia with Germany facing a shock early exit in the group stage itself.

Anissa Lahmari's goal helped Morocco clinch a thrilling contest but even after the match was over, they weren't assured of a place in the Round of 16 because of the negative goal difference. As soon as the match was done, the Moroccan players weren't really happy as Colombia had sealed their place in the knockouts but the North African side had to wait for their confirmation.

Soon the phones were out as the support staff came with all the calculations and all the team members formed a huddle and checked the scores with bated breath. As soon as Germany drew with South Korea, the players knew that they had qualified. The players, and then support staff started running across the ground, celebrating passionately as they knew they had gotten their names into the history books.

Watch the video here:

Morocco became the first Arab or North African side to reach the Round of 16 in a senior Women's World Cup. Morocco will take on France in the pre-quarters on Tuesday in Adelaide, August 8 while the Group H toppers Colombia will face Jamaica. It has been a dream run for Morocco in the tournament so far with the first goal, first win to now the first-ever knockouts qualification, however, France is a tough opponent and could prove to be a dangerous side.

Latest Sports News