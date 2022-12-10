Watch | Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears following World Cup exit and loss vs Morocco

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cristiano Ronaldo

Well, some saw it coming, and some still can't believe it. Portugal have crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 following its loss vs Morocco and this, in all probability, was Ronaldo's last dance at the biggest stage of them all in football.

Morocco's En-Nesyri scored the 1st goal at the 42nd-minute mark, and after that Portugal just couldn't level it up. They tried. They tried with everything they had, but as they say, it just wasn't supposed to be.

Twitter, as expected, had a lot of reactions following Ronaldo's exit, which to many is one of the biggest heartbreaks in the history of the game. Because say what you want, after everything Ronaldo has done for Portugal, he deserved every bit of that final on December 18.

Ronaldo was seen in tears and inconsolable post the defeat.

Meanwhile, Morocco scripted history to become the first African team to qualify for the semifinal of a World Cup tournament. The previous three African sides to reach a quarterfinal were all eliminated.

Following were the teams to get eliminated -

Cameroon in 1990

Senegal in 2002

Ghana in 2010

It was the first loss of Portugal at the quarterfinals in the history of FIFA.

