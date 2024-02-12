Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule: When and Where to watch UCL matches online and on TV in India?

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule: When and Where to watch UCL matches online and on TV in India?

The defending champions Manchester City will take on Copenhagen in their first leg game of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-34 season, while the Spanish giants Real Madrid will visit RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening at Red Bull Arena.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 20:42 IST
Vinicius Junior and Rodri
Image Source : GETTY Vinicius Junior and Rodri during UCL semifinal in May 2023

The UEFA Champions League matches will return this week with sixteen teams clashing in the Round of 16 starting Tuesday evening. The fourteen-time champions Real Madrid will clash against German side RB Leipzig in the biggest Round of 16 clash while Serie A leaders will be facing giants Atletico Madrid.

The defending champions Manchester City are facing an easy fixture against Danish giants Copenhagen with the second leg taking place at Etihad. Arsenal are facing the Portuguese side, FC Porto in their first away leg on February 20 and the return leg will take place on March 12 at the Emirates.

UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 live streaming and broadcast details:

  • When are the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches?

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches will be played on February 13 and14 and March 7 and 8

  • At what time do the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches will begin at 1:30 AM IST

  • Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Related Stories
FIFA reports record shattering USD 9.63 billion splash on football transfers in 2023

FIFA reports record shattering USD 9.63 billion splash on football transfers in 2023

Kylian Mbappé to join Real Madrid | Reports

Kylian Mbappé to join Real Madrid | Reports

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: From dates to venues, all you need to know about tournament

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: From dates to venues, all you need to know about tournament

  • Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches online in India?

One can watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches online on the SonyLiv website and app.

UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 Schedule:

First-leg Fixtures:

  • Copenhagen vs Manchester City, 1:30 AM IST February 14 
  • RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 1:30 AM IST February 14
  • PSG vs Real Sociedad, 1:30 AM IST February 15
  • Lazio vs Bayern Munich, 1:30 AM IST February 15
  • PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 AM IST February 21
  • Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, 1:30 AM IST February 21
  • Porto vs Arsenal, 1:30 AM IST February 22
  • Napoli vs Barcelona, 1:30 AM IST February 22

Second-leg Fixtures:

  • Bayern Munich vs Lazio, 1:30 AM IST March 6
  • Real Sociedad vs PSG, 1:30 AM IST March 6
  • Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, 1:30 AM IST March 7
  • Manchester City vs Copenhagen, 1:30 AM IST March 7
  • Arsenal vs Porto, 1:30 AM IST March 13
  • Barcelona vs Napoli, 1:30 AM IST March 13
  • Borussia Dortmund vs PSV, 1:30 AM IST March 14
  • Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, 1:30 AM IST March 14
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement