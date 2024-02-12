UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule: When and Where to watch UCL matches online and on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Vinicius Junior and Rodri during UCL semifinal in May 2023

The UEFA Champions League matches will return this week with sixteen teams clashing in the Round of 16 starting Tuesday evening. The fourteen-time champions Real Madrid will clash against German side RB Leipzig in the biggest Round of 16 clash while Serie A leaders will be facing giants Atletico Madrid.

The defending champions Manchester City are facing an easy fixture against Danish giants Copenhagen with the second leg taking place at Etihad. Arsenal are facing the Portuguese side, FC Porto in their first away leg on February 20 and the return leg will take place on March 12 at the Emirates.

UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 live streaming and broadcast details:

When are the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches?

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches will be played on February 13 and14 and March 7 and 8

At what time do the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches will begin at 1:30 AM IST​

Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches online in India?

One can watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches online on the SonyLiv website and app.

UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 Schedule:

First-leg Fixtures:

Copenhagen vs Manchester City, 1:30 AM IST February 14

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 1:30 AM IST February 14

PSG vs Real Sociedad, 1:30 AM IST February 15

Lazio vs Bayern Munich, 1:30 AM IST February 15

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 AM IST February 21

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, 1:30 AM IST February 21

Porto vs Arsenal, 1:30 AM IST February 22

Napoli vs Barcelona, 1:30 AM IST February 22

Second-leg Fixtures: