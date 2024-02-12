UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule: When and Where to watch UCL matches online and on TV in India?

The UEFA Champions League matches will return this week with sixteen teams clashing in the Round of 16 starting Tuesday evening. The fourteen-time champions Real Madrid will clash against German side RB Leipzig in the biggest Round of 16 clash while Serie A leaders will be facing giants Atletico Madrid.
The defending champions Manchester City are facing an easy fixture against Danish giants Copenhagen with the second leg taking place at Etihad. Arsenal are facing the Portuguese side, FC Porto in their first away leg on February 20 and the return leg will take place on March 12 at the Emirates.
UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 live streaming and broadcast details:
- When are the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches?
The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches will be played on February 13 and14 and March 7 and 8
- At what time do the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches begin?
The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches will begin at 1:30 AM IST
- Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches on TV in India?
Fans can enjoy the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
- Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches online in India?
One can watch the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 matches online on the SonyLiv website and app.
UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 Schedule:
First-leg Fixtures:
- Copenhagen vs Manchester City, 1:30 AM IST February 14
- RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 1:30 AM IST February 14
- PSG vs Real Sociedad, 1:30 AM IST February 15
- Lazio vs Bayern Munich, 1:30 AM IST February 15
- PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 AM IST February 21
- Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, 1:30 AM IST February 21
- Porto vs Arsenal, 1:30 AM IST February 22
- Napoli vs Barcelona, 1:30 AM IST February 22
Second-leg Fixtures:
- Bayern Munich vs Lazio, 1:30 AM IST March 6
- Real Sociedad vs PSG, 1:30 AM IST March 6
- Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, 1:30 AM IST March 7
- Manchester City vs Copenhagen, 1:30 AM IST March 7
- Arsenal vs Porto, 1:30 AM IST March 13
- Barcelona vs Napoli, 1:30 AM IST March 13
- Borussia Dortmund vs PSV, 1:30 AM IST March 14
- Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, 1:30 AM IST March 14