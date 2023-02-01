Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea break Premier League record to sign WC-winner Enzo Fernandez; Porro joins Spurs

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 6:56 IST
Transfer Deadline Day
Chelsea have broken the British transfer record to acquire the services of Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for 106 million pounds. The transfer saga which had been the epicenter for the Blues throughout January has now seen the Benfica man become one of the most expensive transfers of all time. On the flip side, there was another deal in London-Lisbon based transfer as Pedro Porro joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon for 44 million pounds.

Fernandez set for Chelsea

The 22-year-old, who only joined Benfica last summer for around £10m, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal at Stamford Bridge to keep him at the club until the summer of 2031. Chelsea had been in talks to sign the World Cup winner throughout January, but Benfica had refused to do business unless the Blues paid his €120m release clause.

But Chelsea agreed a deal of €121m at 9.15pm on Deadline Day after 12 hours of talks led by Chelsea's co-owner Behdad Eghbali from London. The Blues will pay a first instalment of £30m with the rest of the fee paid in five further instalments. Fernandez was left out of Benfica's squad for their game against Arouca on Tuesday night, with the 22-year-old undergoing a medical in Portugal ahead of his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Porro makes London switch

Tottenham have signed right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for £39m this summer. Spurs have paid an initial loan fee of around £5m to sign the 23-year-old on Deadline Day. The Spaniard joins Antonio Conte's side following weeks of protracted negotiations with Sporting to become Spurs' second signing of the January window after the loan arrival of Arnaut Danjuma.

Porro, who has been a key performer for Sporting this season having scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions, will wear the number 23 shirt at Spurs.

 

