SAFF Cup 2023: Fixtures, venue, teams, live streaming details, all you need to know

India is set to host the 14th edition of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023, also known as SAFF Cup, starting on June 21. The Blue Tigers are the current champions, having won the 2021 edition by beating Nepal 3-0 in the final. The Indian football team also holds the record for winning the tournament eight times and has reached the final unbelievably 12 times.

Pakistan, who were not part of the 2021 edition due to the FIFA ban, are cleared to feature in the upcoming tournament and will be facing rivals India for the first time in the last five years. Sri Lanka, who were supposed to host the tournament, are currently serving a suspension from FIFA and will not participate in the tournament for the first time. In Sri Lanka's absence, SAFF has included Lebanon and Kuwait, who will be making their debuts in the tournament.

Eight teams are divided into two groups and will play in a single round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final round and the winners will clash in the final on July 4.

SAFF Cup 2023 Venue:

Bengaluru's iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium will host all 15 matches, including the final.

SAFF Cup 2023 Schedule and Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Nepal

Group B: Lebanon, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives

Wednesday, June 21

Kuwait vs Nepal - 3:30 PM

India vs Pakistan - 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 22

Lebanon vs Bangladesh - 3:30 PM

Maldives vs Bhutan - 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 24

Pakistan vs Kuwait - 3:30 PM

Nepal vs India - 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 25

Bangladesh vs Maldives - 3:30 PM

Bhutan vs Lebanon - 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 27

Nepal vs Pakistan - 3:30 PM

India vs Kuwait - 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 28

Lebanon vs Maldives - 3:30 PM

Bhutan vs Bangladesh - 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 1

Semi-final 1 - 3:30 PM

Semi-final 2 - 7:30 PM

Tuesday, July 4

Final - 7:30 PM IST

SAFF Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Where to Watch on TV:

All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to reveal the official broadcast for live telecast. However, fans can enjoy live streaming of SAFF Cup 2023 on the FanCode website and App.

SAFF Cup 2023 Participating Teams

India (FIFA Rank 101), Lebanon (FIFA Rank 99), Pakistan (FIFA Rank 195), Kuwait (FIFA Rank 143), Nepal (FIFA Rank 147), Maldives (FIFA Rank 154), Bhutan (FIFA Rank 185), Bangladesh (FIFA Rank 192)

India Squad for SAFF Cup 2023:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges, Nandha Kumar

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, and Ishan Pandita

