Over 100 football fans face murder charges for violence surfaced in Athens prior to UEFA Champions League game

Almost 100 Croatia football supporters are facing murder charges for their involvement in the violence that occurred in Athens on Monday, August 7. The football world was shocked when one AEK Athens supporter was stabbed to death by Dinamo Zagreb's fans ahead of the UEFA Champions League qualifier game.

Greece police are investigating the matter and have rounded up over 100 football supporters in the last two days. They produced 97 Croatia nationals and six home supporters in front of an investigative magistrate on Tuesday. They all are facing criminal charges, including murder charges for their alleged involvement in a deadly violence that rocked the capital city.

UEFA, Europe's football governing body, already prohibited visiting fans from attending both legs of the qualifying fixture. But fans from both sides entered AEK's Agia Sophia Stadium after the training session of the visiting team prior to the game. They invaded the pitch with flares and then a brawl broke out between home and away fans, which led to a stabbing of the 29-year-old home supporter.

After the incident, the UEFA postponed the game and said that both legs will go ahead to determine the winner. But AEK Athens have demanded 'immediate and severe punishment' against Dinamo Zagreb football club and asked UEFA to impose sanctions on the club and its supporters.

“The question that torments our fans is one that we described from the outset and that also torments us: How is it possible that following the brutal murder of Michalis by a gang of vicious criminals from Croatia, for AEK Athens to enter the field and play against this team? Will any of his killers be in the stands?” AEK Athens said in its official statement.

Croatian football body and Dinamo Zagreb condemned the incident and said there is no place for violence in the game.

“Athens and Zagreb maintain friendly ties, and as mayors, we are committed to strengthening them,” Dinamo Zagreb said. "This senseless violence has no place in our stadiums, in our cities and in our societies."

