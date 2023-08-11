One-handed Spanish footballer Alex Sanchez makes history with his debut in Indian football

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GOKULAMKERALA Alex Sanchez during his debut against Indian Air Force on August 9, 2023

Alex Sanchez made his highly anticipated debut in Indian football during Gokulam Kerala's opening game of the season against the Indian Air Force on Wednesday, August 9. The Spanish footballer was born without a right hand but has been exceptional in competitive football despite obvious challenges.

Kerala-based Gokulam Kerala signed the 34-year-old striker on a free transfer for the upcoming football season on July 31. As expected, he was in the starting eleven for the club's opening game against Indian Air Force during their first Durand Cup 2023 game on Wednesday. With his appearance, he became the first-ever football player to feature with special ability in Indian football history.

He joined the Spanish club Real Zaragoza C team at the age of 15 and made his first La Liga appearance in 2009. La Liga remains one of the most popular and competitive leagues in the world where European giants Barcelona and Real Madrid participate. So, that was a historic moment for the league and the player himself to get an opportunity to play against the likes of Lionel Messi, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others.

He also featured for other Spanish clubs CD Tudelano, CD Teruel, CA Osasuna Promesas, Utebo FC and CA Osasuna. As a natural striker, he scored 177 goals in overall 381 games in competitive football and is now set to fire up the I-League, India's second-tier football division.

Gokulam Kerala are well set for the upcoming season with Alex Sanchez joining their attack. Club's president VC Praveen plays down all the talks about the player's deformity and said the striker will perform well this season.

“We are overjoyed to welcome Alex Sanchez into our ranks. Not only is he an incredibly talented player, but he is also an inspiration to all with his embodiment of perseverance and determination. We firmly believe that his presence on the team will not only fortify our squad but also inspire and motivate footballers everywhere,” VC Praveen said on August 1.

