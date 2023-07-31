Nouhaila Benzina creates history with hijab in Morocco's record-breaking outing in FIFA Women's World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nouhaila Benzina played the senior World Cup level for the first time wearing a hijab

It was a record-breaking outing for Morocco in Adelaide at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, July 30, who were playing only their second game in the senior World Cup. After being named in the starting XI, defender Nouhaila Benzina created history by becoming the first player in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup to play while wearing a hijab since the ban over the Muslim headscarf was lifted in 2014.

After a defeat against Germany in their first game, Benzina came into the side to strengthen the defence and the difference was on display. Ibtissam Jraidi's goal helped the North African side take a 1-0 lead. This was Morocco's first goal and win at the senior World Cup level as they now have a genuine chance of qualifying for the next round.

“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision-makers, coaches, other sports as well,” said Assmaah Helal, the Muslim Women in Sports Network co-founder. "Girls will look at Benzina [and think] ‘that could be me.

“Also the policymakers, the decision-makers, the administrators will say, ‘we need to do more in our country to create these accepting and open and inclusive spaces for women and girls to participate in the game," she further added.

Benzina has been really active on social media and really vocal about wearing hijab in the lead-up to the World Cup, however, she hasn't spoken to the media in Australia and New Zealand yet.

This 1-0 win has given Morocco a real chance to make it to the Round of 16. If Morocco win against Colombia in their final Group H match on Thursday, August 6, they will advance to the next stage.

