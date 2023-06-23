Mohun Bagan sign star midfielder Anirudh Thapa in biggest transfer in Indian football history

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

In the biggest transfer in Indian football history, Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the signing of star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa on a five-year contract from Chennaiyin FC on Friday, June 23. It has been reported that Thapa's transfer fee is around INR 3 crore, which makes him the most expensive transfer in Indian football.

Thapa, 25, joined Chennaiyin FC, in 2016 and captained the side during the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. ISL champions Mohun Bagan were chasing the midfielder throughout the transfer window and finally managed to get their hands on India's one of best footballers.

The Mariners released a video of the player entering the club and donning the famous No. 7 jersey. The club also revealed that the Dehradun-born midfielder has signed a long five-year contract.

"Indian team's one of the premier central midfielders Anirudh Thapa will now be seen in Mohun Bagan Super Giant jersey. The club has signed a five-year contract with the Midfield Maestro," the club said,

With over 100 ISL appearances for two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC, Thapa also featured for Minerva Punjab during I-League 2017-18 season on a loan. Thapa revealed that it was his dream to play in Kolkata and also shared his excitement to play in the famous Kolkata derby in the upcoming season.

"I'm really happy to play for ISL champions Mohun Bagan, looking forward to donning the iconic green-and-maroon colours. I hope to give my best to the team and make the fans happy," Thapa said.

"I always had a dream to play in Kolkata, the hub of Indian football. I grew up hearing about the famous Kolkata derby," Thapa said. "Whenever I used to play for the AIFF Academy -- Pailan Arrows -- I would come to watch the derby at the Saltlake Stadium. Everyone would say you need to be a star to play in the derby. That dream will finally be fulfilled."

Thapa is currently part of India's national team who are involved in the ongoing South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 (SAFF Cup) in Bengaluru.

