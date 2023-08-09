Wednesday, August 09, 2023
     
Manchester United agree £30 million fee for Harry Maguire, line up World Cup winner as replacement

Harry Maguire arrived at Manchester United for a world record transfer fee for a defender in 2019 but was stripped of captaincy duties ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2023 21:43 IST
Harry Maguire during Fulham EPL game
Image Source : GETTY Harry Maguire during Fulham EPL game

West Ham United are set to sign the star English defender Harry Maguire from Manchester United for a transfer fee of £30 million. English Premier League giants have already lined up FIFA World Cup-winning defender Benjamin Pavard as a replacement for their former captain and are expected to make an official approach to Bayern Munich in the coming days.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed his desire to keep Maguire at Old Trafford after the end of the last season. But the Dutch coach removed Maguire from captaincy duties earlier this month and reportedly made him available for the transfer.

The 30-year-old centre-back has struggled to impress at Old Trafford since his arrival from Leicester City at a world-record transfer fee of £80 million for defender in 2019. He was appointed captain after six months of his arrival but the club struggled under his leadership. 

Maguire has fallen behind in pecking order with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof. Luke Shaw was preferred in centre ahead of Maguire last season and the arrival of former defender Jonny Evans puts Maguire's place in further jeopardy at Old Trafford.

Manchester United initially asked over £50 million for Maguire but soon realised the lack of interest in the summer transfer window. West Ham first approached with a combined £60 million offer for Maguire and defensive midfielder Scott McTominay. But according to a report from Sky Sports News news, Red Devils have agreed to sell Maguire for £30 million and are looking to wait for a better offer for the Scottish midfielder.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are now looking to sign Bayern Munich's versatile defender Benjamin Pavard as a direct replacement for Maguire. Pavard, 27, won the FIFA World Cup 2019 with France but is facing game time with Bundesliga giants lately. Pavard's capability to play in a right-back role will suit the United who lack world-class option on right-wing.

