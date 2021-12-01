Ligue 1 2021-22: Onus on Messi, Mbappe as PSG take on 3rd-placed Nice without Neymar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Lionel Messi.

It's Super Wednesday in Ligue 1 with 10 games in the evening. Leader Paris Saint-Germain will miss an injured Neymar when it hosts third-placed Nice.

PSG will rely on Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to crack the joint-tightest defense in the league. On a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions, Rennes can consolidate second place against defending champion Lille.

Expect goals in that game as it features Lille's Jonathan David, the league's top scorer, and Rennes' Gaetan Laborde, the second most prolific scorer.

Marseille can make up ground in the race for Champions League spots with a win at mid-table Nantes. Lyon will host Reims without spectators after the league sanctioned Lyon for incidents at home on Nov. 21 when Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands in a game that was abandoned.