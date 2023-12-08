IWL 2023-24 all you need to know: Schedule, squads and live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF IWL 2023 winners Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala will clash against Sethu FC in the opening match of the Indian Women's League 2023-24 (IWL) season on Friday, December 8. The seventh edition of India women's football's top division will have seven teams fighting for the silverware for the next four months.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken a big step to revamp the league ahead of the new season. The league will be played in a double round-robin format on a home-away basis. IWL 2023-24 will be played in different venues for the first time since its inception in 2016-17.

Seven teams, including iconic East Bengal's women's team, will participate in the upcoming edition. The league will begin on December 8 and the last group-stage game will be played on March 24. Gokulam Kerala won the last edition of the tournament to complete a hat-trick of titles. They will be heading into the tournament as favourites having not lost a single game in the last three years.

Odisha FC and East Bengal will be eyeing for a maiden title at IWL. Odishan FC have signed Myanmar's all-time leading goal scorer Win Theingi Tun and also bagged last season's MVP Indumathi Kathiresan from Gokulam Kerala for the upcoming season.

Seven teams participating in IWL 2023-24 are Gokulam Kerala (Kozhikode), HOPS FC (Delhi), East Bengal (Kolkata), Odisha FC (Bhubaneswar), Kickstart FC (Bengaluru), Sethu FC (Goa) and Sports Odisha. The winner of the league will get a spot in the next year's AFC Champions League tournament.

IWL 2023-24 Schedule:

IWL 2023-24 Where to watch:

Unfortunately, the Indian Women's League 2023-24 will not be available for TV broadcast. But fans can enjoy the live streaming of every game on Indian Football's official YouTube channel for free.

