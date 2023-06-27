SAFF Championship Live Streaming: India face stern Test against Kuwait, When and where to watch match?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian football team

SAFF Championship Live Streaming: Igor Stimac's India will face a litmus Test against Kuwait as Sunil Chhetri's men look for a top finish in Group A of the SAFF Championship 2023. After securing a semifinal berth after a win over Nepal, India look to keep their unbeaten run going and down Kuwait in their final league stage game. Just like India, Kuwait are also unbeaten in the tournament so far.

India and Kuwait have been up against each other three times and Kuwait hold a slight advantage over the Blue Tigers with two wins as compared to India's maiden win. India have been good in the tournament but they found it hard to penetrate Nepal's defence in the opening hour. Kuwait has a more experienced defence and can pose a bigger threat.

In the first two matches, India have defeated Pakistan and Nepal by 4-0 and 2-0, respectively and will look to keep their clean sheets intact. Before all the action unfolds, here are the Live streaming details of the match.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023:

When is India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023 match?

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ will be played on Tuesday, June 27.

At what time does India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ begin?

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ being played?

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Where can you watch India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ match on TV in India?

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ can be watched on DD Bharati.

Where can you watch India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ match online in India?

One can watch India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023​ match online on the FanCode website and app.

