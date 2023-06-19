How many players operate in a football match? What are the playing positions? Know here!

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Football ground

Football is a game of extremely hard work and takes a big physical toll on the body. Players from two teams run for their lives to compete against each other strategically, aggressively, and smartly. But do you know how what are the playing positions and how many players compete in a match? Here is everything you need to know about it.

How many players operate in a Football match?

There are 11 payers per team competing in a match. These 11 guys occupy different parts of the fields and have different roles to play. While scoring a goal is an imperative task in football, defending or assisting in a goal is no less great. There are also a few reduced variations of five-a-side and seven-a-side teams but that is not in the mainstream.

What are the playing positions?

There are various playing positions in the sport of football. They can be broadly categorised as - Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards. But they can be even segregated depending on more role specifications.

Goalkeeper - A Goalkeeper's task is to save the goal. He is the last line of defence for a team. A goalkeeper is allowed to handle the ball with his hands but he can do that only if he/she is in his/her own penalty box.

Defenders - The defenders are the players who stay ahead of the goalkeeper outside the box. Their task is to fend off the opposition players and minimise any ball pressure from the opposition. There are types of defenders - central defenders, right and left back.

As the name suggests, central defenders are central back players who stay ahead of the goal. Meanwhile, the left and right defenders operate from either flank of centre backs.

Midfielders - These players occupy the mid-field of the football pitch. Their task is to help their forwards and also intervene with the opposition players. There are Central midfielders, Central defensive midfielders, and central attacking midfielders.

Forwards - Then there are the forwards also known as attackers. These players stay just outside the box of the opposition team and look to score goals for their teams. There are types of forwards, namely central forwards, left forward, and right forward.

