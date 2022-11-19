Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Qatar vs Ecuador on TV, online in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin in Qatar on Sunday. In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window. In the first game, Qatar and Ecuador from Group A will face each other. The match will be preceded by an opening ceremony where artists from across the world will perform.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the opening ceremony and the first match between Qatar and Ecuador

Where will the opening ceremony and the match between Qatar and Ecuador be held?

Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

When will the opening ceremony begin?

The opening ceremony at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Qatar and Ecuador begin?

The match is scheduled for 9:30 PM IST

Who will perform in the opening ceremony?

An official announcement is yet to be made about the opening ceremony, but South Korean boy band BTS's Jungkook, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas are possible performers.

Where can we watch the opening ceremony and the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 between Qatar and Ecuador in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the opening ceremony and the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 between Qatar and Ecuador in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

