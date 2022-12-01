Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Judgement day for title contenders Germany and Belgium, Japan take on Spain

Four-time World Champions Germany will face a do-or-die contest against Costa Rica in the final group game on Thursday (December 1) in the FIFA World Cup 2022. With just one point, Germany will have to beat the North American side while also hoping Spain make a favour to them by beating or drawing against Japan. The day’s other big battle will see Belgium play against 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in what will be another big battle of the day.

Croatia vs Belgium

Group F favourites Belgium face the prospect of elimination at the first hurdle of the 2022 World Cup when they take on Croatia at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday. The Red Devils currently sit in third place, one point behind the Checkered Ones and Morocco in the top two heading into their final group fixture.

After playing out a goalless draw with Morocco in their opening Group F fixture, Croatia responded with an impressive 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday, boosting their last-16 hopes while eliminating the Maple Leafs in the process.

Date: December 1, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan

Canada vs Morocco

Morocco have the chance to extend their stay in Qatar beyond the group stages when they face Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday in a World Cup Group F tie. Canada are already eliminated, but there are potentially huge implications on this fixture for the North African side.

Date: December 1, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

Japan vs Spain

Group E leaders Spain will lock horns with second-placed Japan in an intriguing 2022 World Cup contest at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday evening. Both nations failed to claim maximum points in their last group game, with La Roja forced to share the spoils with Germany, while the Blue Samurai suffered defeat against Costa Rica.

Date: December 2, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan

ALSO READ I Official: Rawalpindi Test to go ahead as per schedule, PCB releases statement

Costa Rica vs Germany

The bottom two sides in World Cup 2022 Group E prepare for a mouthwatering battle for qualification on Thursday, as Costa Rica tackle Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium. Hansi Flick's side left it late to rescue a 1-1 draw versus Spain last time out, while Los Ticos kept their hopes of a last-16 place alive by beating Japan 1-0.

Date: December 2, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

Latest Sports News