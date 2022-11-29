Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Fate hangs in balance for Wales, USA & Iran; Senegal & Ecuador faceoff in decider

The race for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is heating up as Iran, Wales and the USA await their fate on Tuesday (November 29) evening in Group B. The day though will start in Group A where the Netherlands will look to win the group as they face hosts Qatar while Senegal and Ecuador will face off in a head-to-head battle at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan later in the day.

Ecuador vs Senegal

Ecuador will be looking to seal qualification for the knockout stages of the World Cup on Tuesday, when they take on Senegal in what will likely be a winner-takes-all clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. La Tri have been majorly impressive in Group A, with a win over Qatar on the opening day and a stalemate against the Netherlands on matchday two, while Senegal recorded a victory over Qatar in their second match of proceedings following a loss to the Netherlands in their first fixture.

Date: November 29, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan

Netherlands vs Qatar

Netherlands will enter Tuesday's Group A contest with tournament hosts Qatar knowing that a win or a draw would see them qualify for the last-16 stage of the 2022 World Cup. Holland would also be through to the knockout round with a defeat if Ecuador beat Senegal in the section's other match, but Qatar have already been eliminated, having lost their opening two matches.

Qatar, meanwhile, have been eliminated in the group stage, with the host nation losing their opening two matches at the tournament to Ecuador and Senegal.

Date: November 29, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Wales vs England

A pivotal battle of the Brits takes place in World Cup 2022 Group B on Tuesday evening, as Wales take on familiar foes England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. The Three Lions will progress to the last 16 as group winners with all three points, while Wales - who lost 2-0 to Iran on Friday - must triumph and hope that other results go their way to stand a chance of making it through.

School lessons were paused and work took a back seat as Wales sought to boost their World Cup knockout hopes in Friday's showdown with Iran, but the Dragons produced a lacklustre showing and were deservedly punished for it, but not until the 98th minute.

Date: November 30, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan

Iran vs USA

After keeping their World Cup hopes alive by defeating Wales dramatically on Friday, Iran face an impressive USA side at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday, with three points enough to take either team through to the knockout stages.

Team Melli looked like a different team against Rob Page's men to the one that was thrashed by England in their opening game, whereas the Stars and Stripes will be rueing missed chances that forced them to share the points with the Three Lions last time out.

Date: November 30, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

