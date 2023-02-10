Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA Club World Cup Final: All you need to know about Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Club WC final - Schedule

The final of the 19th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will take place on Sunday (February 12) as European champions Real Madrid take on Al Hilal. A win for Real will see them claim their fifth title in the premier competition while Al Hilal will try to become the first Asian team to win the tournament. Ahead of the fixture, here are all the details of the FIFA Club World Cup final as Real take on Al Hilal.

Where will be the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final played?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat of Morroco.

Who play in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final?

The final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will see European champions Real Madrid take on Asian champions Al Hilal.

Who has won the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final on most ocassions?

Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup on four ocassions in their history and are the most succesfull club in the history of the competition. .

Who is the defending champion of the FIFA Club World Cup?

English side Chelsea are the defending champions of the FIFA Club World Cup, having won the tournament in 2022.

When is the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023?

The final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will be played on Sunday, February 12 at 12:30 AM IST (Saturday evening).

Which channel will broadcast the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Which platform will live stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2023 can be streamed on live on FIFA's official website (selected countries).

