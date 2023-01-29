Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FA Cup 4th Round: Manchester United continue unbeaten home run; Son's brace helps Spurs to win

Manchester United have continued their winning run at Old Trafford with their 11th straight win as they beat Reading Royals 3-0. A brace from Casemiro coupled with Fred’s strike saw United book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. In an earlier encounter eight-time winners Tottenham beat Preston North End as Son scored a brace while new boy Arnaut Danjuma also scored to help them to a 3-0 win.

United continue impressive home run

Erik ten Hag's side were dominant throughout as their recent spell of good form continued, although they were unable to find a way past a committed Royals defence - the visitors managed by former United midfielder Paul Ince - in the first half.

As it turned out, the game needed a sprinkle of Brazilian magic as Casemiro, Antony and Fred helped guide Man Utd through. They also recorded an 11th successive home win in all competitions. Midfielder Casemiro scored twice shortly after the break. Antony picked out his team-mate with a world-class pass for the opener (54) before a Fred assist saw the former Real Madrid man lash home the second three minutes later.

Fred (66) then added his own name to the scoresheet with a delightful flicked finish at the near post. It came a minute after former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll (65) was sent off for a second bookable offence, having made a late, clumsy challenge on Casemiro.

Son stars in Spurs win

Heung-Min Son stepped up in Harry Kane's absence and produced two fierce strikes to help Tottenham into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win at Championship side Preston.

The forward had managed just one goal in his previous 17 games for club and country but unleashed a beauty from distance five minutes into the second half and then fired home another (69) from inside the box to maintain Spurs' hopes of finally ending what is a now a 15-year trophy drought.

The win was capped late on by a goal for debutant Arnaut Danjuma (87), who glanced in a third to make his first appearance after signing on loan from Villarreal a memorable one.

Latest Sports News