Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FA Cup 3rd Round: Holders Liverpool avoid embarrassment after Wolves denied late winner at Anfield

Defending champions Liverpool will be fortunate to play in the replay of the FA Cup third round against Wolves after the latter was denied a late winner by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). While the contest finished 2-2 at Anfield, the big talking point was the late winner which was ruled out by the VAR and described by new Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui as ‘impossible’. The two teams will now meet later in the month at Molineux to decide who goes through to the fourth round.

Late VAR Drama at Anfield

Toti backheeled Hwang Hee-Chan's low centre into the net in the 82nd minute to spark wild celebrations in the away end, which were eventually dampened when a flagged offside in the build-up was upheld by VAR - even though ITV reported video official Mike Dean did not have a camera angle of the alleged offence.

"We have seen it, and the offside doesn't exist," Lopetegui told ITV after visiting referee Andy Madley with captain Ruben Neves. "It's impossible, but someone has told him that it is offside. We have seen the image, and it doesn't exist."

It proved the final twist in a memorable FA Cup clash at Anfield, which Wolves led after 26 minutes thanks to Alisson's horribly wayward pass which handed Goncalo Guedes an open goal. In contrast, the hosts' equaliser just before half-time was one of pure quality. Trent Alexander-Arnold's 40-yard cross-field ball fell perfectly for Darwin Nunez, and he finished superbly past Matija Sarkic.

Liverpool turned the game on its head after half-time when debutant Cody Gakpo's deep cross was nodded on by Toti, who by deliberately playing the ball was contentiously ruled to have played Mo Salah onside for an opportunity he buried.

ALSO READ I LIVE AUS vs SA 3rd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Score

Lopetegui lashes anger on officials

That decision proved another bone of contention for Lopetegui, who said: "The second goal from Liverpool is the same. It's the same rule. Salah was offside before Toti touched the ball, and of course Toti [reacts] to the position of [Salah]."

Wolves were given some respite as Liverpool's fragile backline was breached again through Chan, who bundled home his first club goal in 11 months - before Toti's overturned winner denied Lopetegui the finest moment of his short Wolves career to date.

Both sides will now face a replay at Molineux amid an already packed schedule later this month.

Latest Sports News