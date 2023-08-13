Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details: English Premier League Where to Watch on TV and Online in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during EPL game in April 2023

Chelsea will host 19-time English Premier League champions Liverpool in their opening game of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13. London giants will be looking to forget their disastrous performance last season and start the 2023-34 season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool failed to secure a top-four finish in EPL last season but still remain one of the best teams in the world and will enter this game as favourites. Jurgen Klopp has considerably strengthened their midfield with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister signings and both are expected to make their debut in this game.

Chelsea have managed to win just 13 of their 88 games played against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool also lead the head-to-head record against Chelsea with 75 wins in 182 matches whereas the West London side has managed to find victories in 56 matches.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool in India:

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool match?

Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be played on Sunday, August 13

At what time does Chelsea vs Liverpool match begin?

Chelsea vs Liverpool match will begin at 4:30 PM Local Time (London) and 9:00 PM IST

Where is the Chelsea vs Liverpool match being played?

Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be played at London's Stamford Bridge

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Chelsea vs Liverpool match live broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 TV

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool match online in India?

One can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app

EPL Possible Playing XIs

Chelsea XI: Robert Sanchez, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Nicolas Jackson, Mykhailo Mudryk

Liverpool XI: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Vigil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Dawrin Nunez

