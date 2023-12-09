'Changes are coming' - Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal signals major overhaul following 0-4 loss to Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru City FC owner Parth Jindal has signalled a major overhaul following the team's embarrassing 0-4 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC. A livid Parth took to the social media platform 'X' formerly Twitter to express his frustration after the loss and also indicated that major changes are on the cards.

"This isn’t @bengalurufc - changes are coming - we need to get back to where we belong - this is embarrassing. I’m sorry - this is beyond me - with this squad to play like this is not BFC," Parth posted on X.

Bengaluru FC and Simon Grayson part ways

Parth's intent to bring structural changes in the Bengaluru FC is already underway. The team has "mutually parted ways" with head coach Simon Grayson amid a horrid season.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side has been copping a lot of criticism from different corners in the ongoing season. The unit has played a total of nine matches thus far and tasted victory in just one game which came against East Bengal at home in October.

The loss against Mumbai came as an absolute shocker and it was visible on the faces of the Bengaluru FC fans who had turned up in large numbers at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday. Bengaluru's defence was found wanting as Mumbai managed to score two goals within half an hour of the start and couldn't recover throughout the fixture, much to the despair of the fans.



Bengaluru City FC squad:

Goalkeepers:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrit Gope, Vikram Lahkbir Singh, Sahil Poonia

Defenders:

Aleksander Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Robin Yadav, Naorem Roshan Singh, Parag Shrivas, Jessel Carneiro, Namgyal Bhutia, Shankar Sampingiraj

Midfielders:

Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Shreyas Katkar, Javi Hernández, Harsh Patre

Forwards:

Ryan Williams, Halicharan Narzary, Curtis Main, Rohit Danu, Ashish Jha, Sunil Chhetri, Monirul Molla, Ankith Padmanabhan, Asish Jha

Latest Sports News